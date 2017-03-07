Deveron Signs Multi-Year Contract to Provide Drone Based Data Solutions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Deveron UAS Corp. ("Deveron" or the "Company") (CSE:DVR), a major drone-based data provider to the agricultural industry in North America, is pleased to announce a multi-year commitment to working with Thompsons Ltd. to provide leading-edge remote sensing data solutions to its growers. The contract is expected to run through 2018.

Thompsons Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of US-based Lansing Trade Group LLC and The Andersons Inc., is a major Ag Retailer that has been in business since 1924. Its people and innovation have contributed to its success with a core focus of providing its growers with customized, advanced agronomy solutions.

Drone data are being incorporated into the revolutionary business of precision agriculture, which is a system that places the right product, at the right time, in the right place according to the unique variability on a farm. The focus of Thompsons' Advanced Agronomy product is to help growers achieve more profit per acre. Drone data and on-demand imagery are key ingredients in this process that can help drive accurate field scouting, near real-time crop maps, management zone creation for variable rate input prescriptions and detailed yield maps for growers.

"We are excited to be partnering with Deveron UAS to help us continue to more precisely document the variability that every field has," commented Jevin Vyn, Agronomy Solutions Specialist at Thompsons Ltd. "Deveron has proven to be a leader in the imagery market, and we believe that through our partnership we will be able to bring our customers new innovations in this space. As well, we will be able to utilize drone data on many of our customers' acres to help them increase profitability on their farm."

David MacMillan, President & CEO, Deveron UAS commented: "Our multi-year deal with a prestigious firm like Thompsons Ltd. is further evidence that Deveron continues to dominate and lead innovation in drone data related precision agriculture."

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is an enterprise drone data services company focused on agriculture, offering the opportunity to increase yields and reduce costs using sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data without exposure to technology and capital risks. The Company is focused on building a standardized constellation of drones and sensors to provide data in North America.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveronuas.com.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.