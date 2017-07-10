Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Announces Substantial Investments in Healthcare Real Estate Projects

JACKSON, MS--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Dewmar International BMC, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company that conducts business across a synergistic variety of business sectors announced today investments in multiple healthcare real estate ventures as part of its Profit Reinvestment Program (PREP).

As previously announced, PREP Investments focused primarily on three sectors: (1) Healthcare Services/Technology (2) Healthcare Real Estate and (2) Entertainment/Media.

This announcement is part two of a three-part series of the profit reinvestment program that will focus on the investments Dewmar has made in the Healthcare Real Estate sector.

First, the S&K Mainstay Hotel, LLC is a real estate investment in a medical practitioner-led hotel project in Hattiesburg, MS. The goal is to provide lodging for families of critically and terminally ill patients in need of care at Merit Health Wesley and other nearby regional hospitals. The lead physician on the project is the President of a large statewide community health center program.

Second, Dewmar Health RA is a real estate venture whereby Dewmar acquires existing buildings and leases them for medical use. The initial project in this venture was the acquisition of a property located at the address of 1001 Hwy. 80 E, Clinton, MS. The property was immediately rented to Merit Health System of Mississippi; a healthcare network that has approximately 6 hospitals, 36 clinics, 2,300 licensed beds, 2,500 physicians and more than 53,000 admissions each year.

Apart from the lease, Dr. Marco Moran, CEO and Founder of Dewmar, has been in discussions with Merit Health Center Executives to expand the relationship to include: 1) the transfer of all Pain Management referrals to Clinton Wellness Center for its central Mississippi patient population, 2) Dewmar offering to provide contract labor for c-arm lumbar pain surgical procedures at the Merit Health Central location and 3) Dewmar offering to provide telemedicine services for the entire health system.

Dr Moran stated, "Health & Wellness Research Consortium (HWRC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dewmar, has been seeking a qualified spine surgeon for hire to complete the contract request whose backlog of procedures can provide over $1 million in annual referral fees to HWRC."

Dr. Moran also added, "I am hopeful that my discussions with Merit Health will result in a much needed medical procedure which will be made available almost immediately to hundreds that are suffering from debilitating back pain just in the Merit Health service area alone. Furthermore, Dewmar is seeking a practitioner for the implementation of a Suboxone opiate addiction therapy center at one of its clinic sites. Currently there is a backlog of untreated patients within the state of Mississippi."

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion™, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA. Dewmar was rated by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2015 as one of the State's top 15 publicly traded companies.

Follow Dewmar on its official Facebook and Twitter sites where the CEO is inclined to provide information, sometimes on a daily basis, about some of the Company's current activities and key staff activities. Also, subscribe to our Company Newsletter on the bottom right of our homepage on our website to receive updates as well.

Click here for the Safe Harbor Statement. Investment & Company Information InvestorRelations@DewmarInternational.com