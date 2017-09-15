Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Announces Synergy with Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson for Donation of Medical Supplies and More to Hurricane Harvey Shelters

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - Dewmar International BMC, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company, announces that along with its operating partner, Willie Robertson, Dewmar and Mr. Robertson provided valuable donations of medical equipment, devices, clothing, outdoor wear and more to assist Hurricane Harvey victims and first-responders in the Greater Houston area.

"One of our Dewmar shareholders that is working closely with victims of Hurricane Harvey reached out to us via email days after the storm passed asking for medical supply donations to a shelter that she is volunteering time at in Houston. She particularly stated that the shelter had a significant number of diabetic patients so we knew specifically where we could help," said Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. "I immediately contacted members of our staff at our subsidiary pharmacies and clinics to ask them to gather as much diabetic supplies, general medical supplies, patient educational materials and over-the-counter products that we could spare for me to come personally pick up by the end of the week a few days after the hurricane. Additionally, I asked members of the Robertson Family and the Duck Commander staff to join us in our donation efforts," Dr. Marco Moran stated.

Ironically, Willie and staff at Duck Commander were already in full gear gathering very valuable outdoor wear and equipment such as waders and rubber boots along with other necessary items of clothing to ship immediately to first-responders and to families who needed to brave the toxic watery elements in the Houston and Beaumont areas in an attempt to salvage as much of their property and valuables as possible.

"This further acknowledges what a good business partnership we have with Marco and the Dewmar team as they share the same passion as we do at Duck Commander to help those in need," says Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and star of the A&E hit series Duck Dynasty.

Dewmar International's subsidiary, Health & Wellness Research Consortium, has contracts with 2 clinics in Mississippi, a pharmacy in Louisiana, a telemedicine center in Mississippi and practitioners stationed across both several Southern states. Dr. Moran acknowledges that he himself drove from site to site across Louisiana and Mississippi sorting out the following items: OTC medications, diabetic syringes, patient education pamphlets, clothing, diabetic glucose monitoring machines, urine sampling kits, blood pressure cuffs and even hundreds of Kush Cakes to help distressed evacuees to reduce stress or to receive a better night's sleep.

Please notify Dewmar International of any shelters throughout Florida that are seeking ways to help its Hurricane Irma evacuees to relax during this period of high stress. The Company has set aside a significant portion of its most recent batch run of our non-THC, herbal relaxation brownies, Kush Cakes, to shelters in Florida. Please refer them to send an email to HelpRelax@DewmarInternational.com along with the address of their shelter, a contact person, phone number, general photos and a brief letter of request.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified MBE and service disabled veteran owned new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market and is the longest standing relax beverage in Walmart stores in the United States. Kush Cakes is the country's leading relaxation hemp-infused brownie. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

