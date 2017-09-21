Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) and India Imports Announces Donation of Kush Cakes Relaxation Brownies to Hurricane Irma Evacuees in Florida

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Dewmar International BMC, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company announced that Dewmar and its largest Louisiana distributor, India Imports d/b/a International Wholesale Club, have donated a substantial amount of Kush Cakes to assist Hurricane Irma victims who temporarily reside in shelters throughout Florida.

"One of our Dewmar shareholders who runs a non-profit organization, Believe and Achieve, works closely with victims of Hurricane Irma who are temporarily residing in shelters in the greater Jacksonville area. We are sending the non-profit organization and our Orlando Kush Cakes distributor many cases of the relaxation brownies in order to ease the stress that evacuees have accumulated after being displaced from their homes and to help them get better sleep at night," says Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International.

Dewmar has a full plate of activities on its agenda resulting from cannabis research, seeking licensing opportunities in multiple states for its subsidiary U.S. Hemp Corporation, and the recent grand opening of Willie's Duck Diner. However, after back to back hurricanes with one affecting a city where Dewmar has had an office for over 5 years; the Company and its staff felt that it was imperative that they take time out of their strategic planning to give back to these less fortunate communities.

"I feel that I will personally be blessed, as well as supporters of Dewmar, by making sure that I take time away from the daily grind of trying to make Dewmar a success to share what we have worked hard to create with others," Dr. Moran continued. "The President of India Imports agreed with me and he is participating in sharing some of the costs of the related expenses as he has shipped Kush Cakes inventory from his largest facility, International Wholesale in Metairie, LA to Florida at my request, plus he sent 4 truckloads of bottled water to Houston a couple of weeks ago," said Dr. Moran.

Mr. Hiren Shah, CEO of India Imports, and Dr. Moran speak almost weekly either in-person or via mobile phone as they work through the vast amount of information needed to prepare the most beneficial merger/acquisition deal. One thing that has been mutually agreed upon is that Dewmar International must first become a fully reporting entity prior to the finalization of the deal. For the past several weeks, Dewmar executives have been conducting job searches and interviews for junior and senior accounting staff to work either from its Houston and/or Clinton offices. The goal is to provide a timelier accounting process as opposed to outsourcing it in the past which proved to be slower and less efficient. The Company still has its newly engaged Colorado auditing firm in place to review its new accounting team's financial reports. In order for the Company to become current, the past two years financials must be audited.

About India Imports

India Imports D/B/A International Wholesale Club is a membership-only wholesale establishment that sells a wide variety of products to dealers, retailers, wagon jobbers, rack jobbers, exporters, dollar stores, pharmacies, auction houses and flea markets. The company carries thousands of different items to give their customers the widest product selection in a 120,000 sq. ft. facility in a New Orleans suburb. International Wholesale Club continuously adds new and exciting merchandise to its inventory to help retailers stay abreast of the latest trends which gives them an advantage over their competitors who are not members. They are open 7 days a week with a policy to meet or beat any legitimate competitors' prices.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified MBE and service disabled veteran owned new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market and is the longest standing relax beverage in Walmart stores in the United States. Kush Cakes is the country's leading relaxation hemp-infused brownie. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

