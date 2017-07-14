Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Subsidiary Creates a Holding Company to Protect Cannabis Intellectual Property Assets

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jul 14, 2017) - Dewmar International BMC, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DEWM) a diversified operating company that conducts business across a multitude of synergistic business sectors announced today that its Nevada subsidiary, United States Hemp Corporation, has created a wholly-owned subsidiary by the name of Cannabis Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC in order to protect a number of medical cannabis intellectual property assets.

The medical marijuana movement in this country has been growing for decades. The first state to approve marijuana for medical use was California in 1996 but momentum increased exponentially after news broke about the Charlotte's Web strain in Colorado. Charlotte's web was developed by the Colorado-based Stanley Brothers which is a strain that his high in a cannabinoid known as cannabidiol but at the same time, the strain contains virtually no THC.

Prior to treatment, a young girl affectionately known as Charlotte was having a seizure up to hundreds of times a day. After using the high CBD oil, the seizures virtually immediately ceased to occur. According to Dr. Sanjay Gupta's CNN Special Report docuseries film titled, WEED, we are at the beginning of the medical marijuana revolution as thousands of families moved from all over the country to Colorado to gain access to this rare but remarkable strain.

Today, eight states and the District of Columbia have approved marijuana for recreational use and 29 states have approved marijuana for medical use in addition to the territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the District of Columbia. States in the Deep South have taken proactive measures to proceed with medical marijuana legislation, particularly Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida; with more Southern states gaining enough interest to take action in the near future.

Dr. Marco Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Dewmar International, commented, "Throughout my career as a director of pharmacy and head of Regulatory Affairs at a drug manufacturing facility in South Louisiana, I have seen well over 100 drugs that were known to work for 1 particular disease state re-introduced using different delivery technologies that ultimately resulted in an incredibly successful product and usage for additional non-related diseases and conditions."

Medical Marijuana has over 100 molecules or cannabinoids within the plant that in the right combinations or by using the proper delivery system can be used to treat anything from cancer to Parkinson's disease. By leveraging Dr. Moran's experience and training as a pharmaceutical scientist combined with an advisory board consisting of doctors, researchers and health care practitioners; Dewmar is uniquely positioned to 1) research, develop and acquire intellectual property (IP) assets related to medical marijuana, 2) utilize its portfolio of IPs to develop strains and precise delivery mechanisms needed to optimize the metabolism and efficacy of medical marijuana, and 3) market branded strains and devices to promote wide-spread adoption in the healthcare industry.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a Louisiana certified service-disabled veteran business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion™ and Kush Cakes™ as one of the top national selling relaxation products in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

Follow Dewmar on its official Facebook and Twitter sites where the CEO is inclined to provide information, sometimes on a daily basis, about some of the Company's current activities and key staff activities. Also, subscribe to our Company Newsletter on the bottom right of our homepage on our website to receive updates as well.

Click here for the Safe Harbor Statement.