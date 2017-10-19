Dewmar Invests in Opportunities within $2.2 Trillion Entertainment Industry, Plus Exclusive CEO Interview -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering Dewmar International BMC Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : DEWM) investments in cannabis-related entertainment projects. CFN Media also interviews the company's CEO, Dr. Marco Moran, about the company's variety of business initiatives in the cannabis, hemp, health, consumer products and entertainment industries.

The entertainment industry is expected to reach $2.2 trillion in annual revenue by 2021, according to PwC's 18th Annual Global Entertainment & Media Outlook. While mature segments of the market are in decline, the next wave of content and entertainment is just beginning to accelerate. The cannabis industry represents an area ripe for growth given its active, high-value community driven by regulatory change throughout the United States.

Growing Content Portfolio

"Content is King" when it comes to cable and online television. Next year, Netflix Inc. expects to spend $7 billion on original programming in a bid to remain competitive with content studio-funded competitors like Hulu and HBO. Dewmar's United States Hemp Corporation subsidiary recently acquired an ownership interest in The Collective and Weed for Warriors in its own bid to start acquiring content to potentially syndicate to these networks and others.

The Collective is a business reality television show where entrepreneurs make presentations to up to five panelists. Investors, industry experts, and celebrity guests judge each "ganjapreneur" and their business or invention related to the cannabis industry. Four pilot episodes have been completed and the show is being marketed to media outlets interested in carrying the content. The company would generate revenue in the form of a royalty paid by syndicators.

Weed for Warriors is an educational documentary that follows the journey of several disabled veterans traveling from San Francisco, CA to Washington DC on the eve of Veteran's Day to promote medical marijuana for service-related disabilities. Dewmar was invited to be an investor in Weed for Warriors because it's a certified service-disabled veteran owned business concern (SDVOB) and the company's CEO believes strongly in the cause.

"Many networks like NBC, CNN, MSNBC and Showtime are some of the first networks to invest in hit series shows and documentaries within the burgeoning cannabis industry over the past several years," said CEO Dr. Marco Moran in a recent press release outlining the media investments. "We continue to see this trend to significantly increase over the upcoming years based upon the aggressiveness of streaming video companies like AppleTV says our production affiliate, Royal Studios LA, which constantly receives calls requesting reviews of The Collective trailer that we hope to be able to fully submit to the public soon."

Additional Investments

Dewmar has also signed a licensing deal with KW Brands, which is owned by Willie Robertson, star of the hit reality series Duck Dynasty. Under the terms of the licensing deal, the company acquired the rights to Willie's Duck Diner in West Monroe, LA. The company will manage the restaurant that reopened on August 14, and it will continue to be featured on the popular A&E series that has generated over $50 million in total revenue.

So far, Dewmar has earmarked approximately $4 million in reinvested profits in healthcare services and real estate. The aforementioned entertainment assets consist of over $100,000 in additional investments, although the final numbers will depend on the structure of licensing deals with various networks or entities.

The company also engaged the major regional law firm Baker Donelson to assist with several growth initiatives related to health care, medicinal cannabis, financial securities transactions, contracts, and entertainment law. With the help of the experienced law firm, management hopes to be able to complete licensing deals that could create major recording rights and residual royalty income over the coming years.

