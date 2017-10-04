Dewmar Is Diversified in the $50B Cannabis Industry -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering how Dewmar International Inc. ( OTC PINK : DEWM) offers diversified exposure to several areas of the cannabis industry, which could help reduce risk by spreading out exposure across multiple industry subsets, including consumer goods, healthcare, entertainment, and legal cannabis.

The U.S. cannabis industry will generate $6 billion in revenue this year, according to Cowen & Co., and could see sales soar to $50 billion by 2026. While the drug remains a Schedule I Controlled Substance, many states have legalized medical and recreational marijuana and researchers have embraced the potential of cannabinoids. Non-psychoactive cannabinoids -- such as cannabidiol (CBD) -- are also legal to buy and sell nationwide.

Companies in the burgeoning cannabis industry have many different models, ranging from cultivators to dispensaries and everything in between, but many of these companies face unique risk factors. For example, a cultivator's entire income could be wiped out by a bad harvest or natural disaster, or federal or state regulators could step in and make dramatic changes to a business with operations in only one area.

Consumer Brands

Dewmar CEO Dr. Marco Moran became interested in developing consumer relaxation products after witnessing the abuse of prescription drugs as a licensed pharmacist. After developing an understanding of why the abuse was occurring, Dewmar developed a series of products designed to support relaxation while appealing to the hip-hop community. These products have since become extremely popular outside of hip-hop culture as well.

Dewmar's flagship brand, Lean Slow Motion Potion, is a top three relaxation brand in the United States with over $5 million in revenue. At $2.99 per can at convenience stores, $1.98 at Walmart, the premium beverage combines a functional product with a hip-hop lifestyle brand. The product is Dr. Moran's brainchild, formulated with the most clinically effective relaxation supplements, and has been mentioned prominently in hip-hop music by platinum rap artists such as Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Drake to name a few.

In addition to Lean Slow Motion Potion, the company's Kush Cakes are premium relaxation brownies developed with hemp protein. The product is nationally-recognized and available legally in all 50 states. It promotes relaxation and sleep using non-THC cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Management plans to launch similar products over time that combine functional foods and unique branding to drive impressive sales.

Health & Wellness

Dewmar formed the Health and Wellness Research Consortium LLC as a wholly-owned subsidiary to develop and market non-opioid alternative therapies used to treat acute or chronic pain. With the opioid crisis reaching epidemic proportions, cannabinoids have been widely sought out as an alternative treatment that is less addictive and potentially more beneficial. The HWRC was founded to advance these trends and address the problem head on.

In July, the company announced a new patent filing with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for the treatment of lung cancer with cannabinoids. The invention relates to an inhalable pharmaceutical formulation of metered doses of CBD, THC, CBC, and CBN to treat lung cancer. The patent represents a foray into an area where CEO Dr. Marco Moran has tremendous experience as the former Head of Regulatory Affairs for INO Therapeutics.

INO was a private firm that patented, manufactured, and shipped the first FDA-approved gaseous drug in the United States to help premature babies quickly develop their lung capacity. Dr. Moran played an integral role in the early 2000s in working with the company's France headquarters to spread the therapy across the United States. INO Therapeutics was eventually acquired by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals following a $2.3 billion acquisition of Ikaria.

Looking Ahead

Dewmar International Inc. ( OTC PINK : DEWM) offers diversified exposure to several areas of the cannabis industry. While the consumer products are generating key revenue early on, the company's clinical health and wellness programs could create significant long-term value for the company. Dewmar also has cannabis-related entertainment projects in the works, an investment in hemp and cannabis seed developer New West Genetics, and plans to partner with legal cannabis cultivation, extraction, infusion and dispensary operations across the United States.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/dewmar-diversified-play-50b-cannabis-industry/

