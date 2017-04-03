DFA Design for Asia Awards 2017

New Categories for More Design Excellence

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Design is beyond aesthetics. It presents an attitude, innovative thinking, creative confidence and a people-centric approach toward problem solving which ultimately leads to the betterment of the social and economic well-being of a community.

The DFA Design for Asia Awards, an influential platform underpinning designers' role and acknowledging the excellence of user-centric designs in Asia and for Asia, are now open for global entry.

To stay abreast of the latest design trend, the Awards have expanded to a total of 26 categories from 22 in the previous year. The change is intended to encourage the participation from broader categories which include Marketing Campaigns, Retail and Showroom Spaces, WorkSpace, Green and Sustainable Spaces, and Event and Stage Design.

All entrants with design projects launched in Asia are welcome*. Submission by 30 April 2017 will enjoy a 50% off the registration fee.

* More details at "Entry Requirement" below

Benefits of Awards Recognition

With the extensive networks and influential role of the Awards, winners could enjoy the following benefits through the Awards' platform*.

Networking: Invitation to DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony and Business of Design Week (BODW) opening ceremony to establish networks with international and local designers and business leaders; Expanding Global Reach: Speaking opportunities at different international and regional events, talks, forums organised by Hong Kong Design Centre; International Recognition: Authorisation of using the Awards endorsement mark for promotions; Exposure: Enhancement of exposure through exhibitions and Awards Publication

* Publication and Promotion Fee applies for the winner

Online Submission Details

Date: 1 April - 30 June 2017 Entry Fee: HK$1,800 per entry Discount: Submission in April (Hong Kong Time; GMT+8) will enjoy 50% off at HK$900 per entry Submission: http://www.dfaa.dfaawards.com/

Entry Requirement

The Awards cover four major design disciplines in 26 categories, including (1) Apparel & Accessory, (2) Communication, (3) Environmental and (4) Product and Industrial Design. Design projects, produced and launched in one or more Asian markets* between 1 January 2015 and 31 May 2017, are eligible for the Awards submission by the design's owner or client, the brand's owner, designer or design consultancy.

*Asian markets include:

Afghanistan / Bangladesh / Bhutan / Brunei Darussalam / Cambodia / Hong Kong / India / Indonesia / Iran(Islamic Republic of) / Japan / Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan / Lao People's Dem. Republic / Macau / Mainland China / Malaysia / Maldives /Mongolia / Myanmar / Nepal / North Korea / Pakistan /Philippines / Singapore / South Korea / Sri Lanka / Taiwan / Tajikistan / Thailand / Timor-Leste / Turkmenistan / Uzbekistan / Vietnam

Judging Criteria

Each entry will be assessed by a judging panel composed of world-renowned design professionals and industry experts according to four criteria: (1) Impact in Asia, (2) Overall Excellence, (3) Use of Technology, as well as (4) Commercial and Societal Success.

The DFA Design for Asia Awards comprise of (1) Category Award by open submission, (2) Grand Award and (3) Special Award. Judging panel will confer Gold, Silver, Bronze or Merit awards to entries with different levels of design excellence for each category.

Gold Award winners of the Category Award and outstanding design projects by nomination will be selected as the candidates of Grand and Special Awards. Design projects that make the most extraordinary contributions will be granted the Grand Awards, Grand Award for Culture, Grand Award for Sustainability, Grand Award for Technology, and Grand Award with Special Mention.

2016 Awards winners' photos are available at:

http://www.hkdc.hk/download/awards/DFA_Design_for_Asia_Awards_2016.rar

About DFA Design for Asia Awards (www.dfaa.dfaawards.com)

Since 2003, the DFA Design for Asia Awards honours and acknowledges user-centric design projects and solutions that embrace cultural values unique in Asian societies, with concerns for sustainable development and use of technology to enhance and improve the quality of life for people in the region. Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre and as one of the programmes of DFA Awards, the DFA Design for Asia Awards aim to celebrate design excellence and acknowledge outstanding designs with Asian perspectives, and have been a platform for design talents and corporates to showcase their design projects internationally.

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC): www.hkdesigncentre.org