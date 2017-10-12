DHL Express clinches Global Express Provider of the Year and Green Awards at Payload Asia Awards 2017

Recognized as the Global Express Provider of the Year (Industry Choice) for the fourth consecutive year; Also presented with the Green Award for its environmentally-sustainable business practices and support for community projects

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, won the Global Express Provider of the Year (Industry Choice) and Green Award (Industry Choice) at this year's Payload Asia Awards. The awards were presented at the gala dinner and awards ceremony held on 12 October 2017 at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, in Singapore.

Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific said: "Winning the 'Global Express Provider of the Year' award speaks volumes of the support and recognition we have earned from customers and industry experts, and we appreciate their confidence in our capabilities. With our focus on exceeding customer demands, we will continue to leverage our extensive global network, and enhance our solutions and customer service levels to meet their needs."

DHL Express also won the Green Award, in recognition of its environmentally-sustainable business practices. In line with the company's commitment to reduce all logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050, DHL Express has implemented several initiatives towards this target. In addition to expanding its green fleet in Asia Pacific, DHL Express has installed 3,000 solar panels in its South Asia Hub in Singapore to supply about 20% of the facility's total energy consumption; it also opened its first Service Center in Asia Pacific, in India, fully powered by solar energy to reduce consumption of grid electricity by 30%.

"In our quest for operational excellence, we are committed to ensure that we adopt energy-efficient measures in our operations, and also help our customers and sub-contractors to reduce the impact of their business on the environment. In Asia Pacific, DHL Express has increased our CO 2 efficiency by 3.5% in 2016 and it's an on-going journey to be an environmentally sustainable business," said Ken Lee.

The Payload Asia Awards 2017 is organized by Payload Asia and supported by Logistics Insight Asia. The Awards celebrates excellence among air cargo supply chain companies, which have made a positive impact on their business and a beneficial effect on market trends. The Industry Choice Awards were presented based on a ranking process by an esteemed panel of industry judges, while the Consumer Choice Awards were a result of an online voting process by consumers.

On the Internet: www.dpdhl.de/press

Follow us at: www.twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world."

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.