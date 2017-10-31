BRAMPTON, ON--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) -

DHL Express listed 8th in annual ranking of 25 World's Best Workplaces

Engagement and meritocracy highlighted as notable strengths at 'world's most international company'

DHL Express, the world leader in logistics and express delivery, has been recognized as the eighth best place to work globally in a 2017 employer ranking from Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE. The 25 World's Best Workplaces showcases how the world's leading employers invest in their employees, create a motivating and engaging culture globally and provide attractive development opportunities for talent.

"To be recognized as one of the world's greatest workplaces is a huge source of pride for everyone at DHL Express. It is the perfect acknowledgment of our commitment to creating the conditions for the world's most engaged employees to develop and thrive at the world's most international company," said Ken Allen, CEO, DHL Express. "Great Place to Work® is one of the most rigorous accreditation bodies, and the ranking is also based on anonymous survey response from thousands of employees, so we are particularly thrilled to see our investments in our people and in world-class HR programs pay off with this accolade."

The 25 World's Best Workplaces ranking credited DHL in particular for three notable strengths: Impartiality - awarding promotions on merit, to those who best deserve them; Participation - involving people in management decisions that affect their jobs or work environment; Information - keeping employees informed about important issues and changes. DHL Express also runs an award-winning engagement program -- Certified International Specialist (CIS) -- which enables staff empowerment through knowledge and development. Over 100,000 people have participated in CIS to date, and the global board of management of DHL Express regularly contributes time toward personally facilitating CIS learning sessions for employees of all levels around the world.

"DHL Express employs over 90,000 international specialists in more than 220 countries and territories around the world. Our HR function therefore plays a critical role in fostering a winning culture and ensuring that the global DHL network operates As One," said Regine Buettner, Executive Vice President, Global and Europe HR, DHL Express. "Thanks to innovative HR programs, such as Appreciation Weeks, in which our management teams demonstrate their gratitude for employees' hard work, our Global Onboarding Journey to welcome and integrate new recruits, and spectacular Employee of the Year celebrations hosted by our global management, we have been able to consistently engage and motivate our global team. Being ranked 8th among the best workplaces in the world is a fantastic recognition of this engagement effort, which in turn translates into great service quality for our customers."

"The organizations on this year's World's Best Workplaces list represent the best of the best. They are at the vanguard of the FOR ALL movement, working to maximize the potential of everyone in a way that's better for the business, better for the people and better for the world," says Great Place to Work's CEO, Michael Bush.

More than 10 million employees from 6,600 companies around the globe participated in the survey process for the World's Best Workplaces list. The ranking assessed employees' perspectives on leadership, organizational culture, and trust. The Great Place to Work® ranking of the 25 World's Best Workplaces can be found here.

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.