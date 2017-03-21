DHL to ship remote-controlled helicopters for Shenzhen Youkeshu Technologies

Dedicated DHL control tower will oversee Shenzhen Youkeshu's air, sea, and rail shipments of consumer electronics to Europe and Asia; DHL solution will constantly adapt to meet fluctuating e-commerce demand from Shenzhen Youkeshu's customers and optimize fulfillment efficiency

SHENZHEN, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, will transport remote-controlled helicopters, parts, and other hobbyist items this year for Shenzhen Youkeshu Technologies, a major Chinese consumer electronics exporter.

The deal will see DHL establish a dedicated 24/7 freight control tower in Shenzhen to manage Shenzhen Youkeshu Technologies' shipments of remote-controlled helicopters to more than 100 different countries; as well as providing air, sea, and rail freight services to critical hubs in Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Shenzhen Youkeshu Technologies selected DHL to manage its growing freight portfolio based on the extensiveness of its freight network coverage and the professionalism of its operations personnel.

"With more than 100,000 sqm of warehouse storage for around 100,000 SKUs from 4,000 different suppliers, we needed a solutions provider who could not only provide a wide range of forwarding modes and routes, but also manage our complex space and delivery requirements in an effective and timely manner," said Marpo Wang, Vice President, Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology Co. Ltd. "We have already worked with DHL for two years on a range of forwarding requirements and have great trust in their ability to coordinate immense amounts of freight traffic in an efficient and agile manner."

Under the new deal, DHL staff will also work closely with Shenzhen Youkeshu Technologies' product and trade-lane teams to develop bespoke forwarding services for its e-commerce division, one of the company's fastest-growing channels for overseas sales.

"E-commerce has brought significantly more complexity to how we manage factors like shipment volume, transit time, and cargo-ready dates, demanding a great deal of agility to accurately meet constant swings in demand," added Marpo Wang. "DHL's expertise and dedicated personnel will play a major role in developing and adapting our strategy for B2B and B2C e-commerce fulfillment in overseas markets, particularly as we continue to expand our product range with new designs for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)."

"We're excited to be working with Shenzhen Youkeshu Technologies to further grow their global market share and optimize their supply chain for growing reliance on e-commerce," said Steve Huang, CEO, Greater China, DHL Global Forwarding. "The consumer electronics business requires logistics providers to quickly and efficiently handle fragile shipments en masse, and we're looking forward to applying our global freight network to Shenzhen Youkeshu's extensive set of suppliers, customers, and remote-controlled products that continue to grow every day."

