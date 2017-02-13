DHX Media Licenses Kids' Series to Amazon Prime Video for India

Deal highlights DHX Media as a 'go-to' content provider for global SVOD market

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) ( NASDAQ : DHXM), the world's leading independent, pure-play children's content company, has licensed more than three-dozen kids' series to Amazon Prime Video's new subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) service in India.

Thom Chapman, Territory Manager at DHX Media, said: "This volume deal highlights the scale of our library, and our ability to deliver a wide-ranging slate of great kids' shows to leading streaming platforms as they expand globally. With Amazon Prime Video taking up our programming for the emerging SVOD market in India, we are boosting our international presence and underscoring our reputation as a trusted 'go-to' distributor of quality kids' content."

DHX Media titles licensed by Amazon for the region include such evergreen shows as Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Strawberry Shortcake, as well as hits such as Johnny Test, Kid vs Kat, and many more.

This latest content pact follows a vast offering of DHX Media shows already available through Amazon Prime Video in other key territories globally. Last year, Amazon licensed the DHX Media original series Looped, exclusively for its members in the U.S., as well as adding library content to the U.S. Prime Video catalogue. In the U.K and Germany, Prime members can enjoy more than three-dozen DHX Media kids' shows including Teletubbies, Messy Goes to Okido and Hank Zipzer.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (www.dhxmedia.com) is the world's leading independent, pure-play children's content company. Owner of the world's largest independent library of children's content, at more than 12,500 half-hours, the Company is recognized globally for such brands as Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget, Make It Pop, Slugterra and the multiple award-winning Degrassi franchise. As a content producer and owner of intellectual property, DHX Media delivers shows that children love, licensing its content to major broadcasters and streaming services worldwide. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media also operates one of the largest networks of children's content on YouTube. The company's robust consumer products program generates royalties from merchandise based on its much-loved children's brands. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices in 15 cities globally, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DHX.A and DHX.B) and the NASDAQ Global Select Market (DHXM).

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to DHX Media including, without limitation, statements regarding the company's continued ability to sell a range of programs to international platforms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis, which also form part of the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130045/Images/Johnny_Test-d7c2a81bf8f598a182d80d8a80f996dd.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130045/Images/Caillou-96490ae77a0a86eea794e83787865ed1.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130045/Images/Inspector_Gadget-ca3f2e032ffc9dc08b3ace9e84e4173e.jpg