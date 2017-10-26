DHX Media's CPLG Assumes Agency Representation for Peanuts in the U.K., France and the Middle East

Captures synergies by bringing consumer-products agency role in-house on three territories

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) ( NASDAQ : DHXM), a leading global children's content and brands company, announced today that as part of its integration of the Peanuts brand, its global licensing agency, CPLG, has been appointed by Peanuts Worldwide as the consumer products licensing agent for Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang in the U.K. and France, effective January 1, 2018, and in the Middle East, effective immediately. CPLG also currently represents Peanuts in Spain and Portugal.

CPLG will oversee the Peanuts licensing presence in these territories across a range of consumer products, including apparel, toys, food & beverage, and publishing, with the view of expanding the brand's retail channels and growth in existing and new product categories. Both CPLG and Peanuts Worldwide are subsidiaries of DHX Media.

"The integration of Peanuts into our business is progressing well, with the U.K., France and the Middle East marking the initial territories being transferred to CPLG from third-party licensing agencies as we begin to exploit targeted corporate synergies from this acquisition," said Dana Landry, CEO of DHX Media. "We are excited about the significant opportunity to grow the Peanuts brand in these markets, where current revenue is well below the level we believe we can achieve with such a powerhouse property."

Charles Schulz first introduced the world to the Peanuts characters in 1950, when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. In the nearly seven decades since, Peanuts has become a global phenomenon with a robust licensing program around the world. Earlier this year, the brand found a new home at DHX Media, which now owns 80% of the Peanuts Worldwide business, with the family of Charles Schulz retaining the remaining 20%.

Peter Byrne, CEO of CPLG, stated: "Peanuts is a unique property and we are thrilled to be taking over the licensing in France and the U.K. We are working closely with Peanuts Worldwide and Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates to strategically expand the presence of Peanuts in these markets, as well as continuing to develop Iberia and Middle East."

Roz Nowicki, Executive Vice President, Peanuts Worldwide, added: "It makes great strategic sense to join forces with our sister company, CPLG. France and the U.K. are key markets for the brand, and we know that CPLG will help us to extend the love of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang with the next generation of fans."

About Peanuts Worldwide

The PEANUTS characters and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, a subsidiary controlled by DHX Media and the family of Charles M. Schulz. Visit Peanuts at: https://www.peanuts.com

About CPLG

CPLG (www.cplg.com) is one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies with offices in the U.K., Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Middle East, Greece & Turkey and the U.S. Owned by DHX Media (www.dhxmedia.com) a leader in the creation, production and licensing of family entertainment rights, CPLG has more than 40 years of experience in the licensing industry. It provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully-integrated product development, legal and accounting service. CPLG believe that partnership is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach; Expert Common Sense.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) ( NASDAQ : DHXM) is a leading children's content and brands company, recognized globally for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has 20 offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to DHX Media including, without limitation, statements regarding the integration of Peanuts and the expected financial and other impacts associated with the acquisition, the realization of synergies, the ability of the Company to grow the Peanuts brand and achieve incremental revenue in the U.K., France, Middle East, and the business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis, which also form part of the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.