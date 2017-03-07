DHX Media's CPLG Forges Strategic Alliance With Tycoon

Expanding consumer products licensing reach into new territories

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) ( NASDAQ : DHXM), the world's leading independent, pure-play children's content company, is pleased to announce that its full-service international licensing agency, CPLG, has joined forces with a leading Latin American licensing agency, Tycoon, to create a global strategic alliance designed to leverage their respective strengths in their regional markets and maximize key brand opportunities across both agencies.

The alliance provides a "one-stop-shop" licensing solution for brand owners and retailers looking to work with the best-in-class in licensing, covering all aspects of content, brand development, retail management, sourcing, branded promotions, and live events across a combined network of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and Latin America.

CPLG, a wholly owned subsidiary of DHX Media, has been at the forefront of the licensing business for over 40 years and in recent years has expanded rapidly from its core European base into North America, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa. Tycoon, a pioneer of licensing in Mexico for over 25 years, and over 15 years in Latin America, has become a leading licensing network in the region. Via offices in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and Mexico, Tycoon provides licensees and brand owners a complete solution for the Latin American region.

Peter Byrne, CPLG's CEO, commented: "Licensing is truly a global business and this collaboration with our trusted colleagues at Tycoon is not only a perfect fit but also a natural step in our development. We are like-minded, and have a similar pragmatic approach to the business, along with similar infrastructures and state-of-the-art systems. We look forward to the huge opportunities this can potentially bring."

Elias Fasja, President of Tycoon Group, added: "Over the many years we have known CPLG we have represented many of the same clients and have the greatest mutual respect for each other's businesses. We anticipate that teaming up with CPLG can only expand the possibilities and provide solutions of scale for both organizations. We can also learn from each other, which makes us a dominant force in the agency business, without question."

About CPLG

CPLG (www.cplg.com) one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies with offices in the UK, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Middle East, Greece & Turkey and the US. Owned by DHX Media (www.dhxmedia.com) a leader in the creation, production and licensing of family entertainment rights, CPLG has more than 40 years of experience in the licensing industry. It provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully-integrated product development, legal and accounting service. CPLG believe that partnership is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach; Expert Common Sense.

About Tycoon Group

Tycoon Group is the largest Licensing network in Latin America. Since first start in 1990, Tycoon has been both a pioneer and an agent of transformation and has rewritten the Licensing business in the region for countless brand owners. Structured via on-the ground offices in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru & Costa Rica, Tycoon offers comprehensive Licensing services across the region. Tycoon's experience includes brands from the character, entertainment, sports and lifestyle fields, and its performance in the development of Merchandising, Promotional and Retail programs has been Internationally commended. Love for brands and business motivation, paired with advanced management systems, Tycoon continues to represent the most professional and passion-driven licensing practice in the region.

As part of its regional operations, Tycoon Group has developed two separate business areas in addition to Licensing & Merchandising: Tycoon Gou Productions, and Blink Solutions.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (www.dhxmedia.com) is the world's leading independent, pure-play children's content company. Owner of the world's largest independent library of children's content, at more than 12,500 half-hours, the Company is recognized globally for such brands as Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget, Make It Pop, Slugterra and the multiple award-winning Degrassi franchise. As a content producer and owner of intellectual property, DHX Media delivers shows that children love, licensing its content to major broadcasters and streaming services worldwide. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media also operates one of the largest networks of children's content on YouTube. The company's robust consumer products program generates royalties from merchandise based on its much-loved children's brands. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices in 15 cities globally, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DHX.A and DHX.B) and the NASDAQ Global Select Market (DHXM).

