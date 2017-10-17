DIAGNOS Announces a New Partner in Cambodia, Garuda Health Services

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK)(OTCQB:DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the addition of a new partner to cover Cambodia, Garuda Health Services. Cambodia is the 16th country in the world where we will be able screen patients.

Garuda Health Services (GHS) first customer will be Royal Phnom Penh Hospital. A new screening service will be offered to their clientele at their annual physical exam. The service is scheduled to be launched in late fall of this year and should cover 22,400 patients under their care. DIAGNOS' CARA solution will provide automatic detection and classification of Diabetic Retinopathy disease. Detection of anomalies for AMD (Age Macular Degeneration) is also planned to be available. In early 2018, CARA Cardio is scheduled to be added as a new screening service for cardio vascular diseases.

"In adding eye screening with retina anomalies detection, we are increasing the number of health points to better determine the global health of our patients. This will significantly help us to prevent disease evolution and take early action. As DIAGNOS is developing new algorithms to detect more illness, we will be ready to use them. Today, we take care of more than 22,400 expatriates living in Cambodia. We are proud to use DIAGNOS state of the art technology and benefit from Artificial Intelligence in our daily fight against illnesses" said Mr. Oscar S. Top from the Royal Phnom Penh Hospital.

"With this new marketing approach, DIAGNOS and GHS can help other healthcare provider in this region like the Royal Phnom Penh Hospital to quickly deploy our CARA solution to enhance their screening by taking a picture of the retina. It's inexpensive, quick, simple, non-invasive and it increases the overall value of regular health check. We are at the forefront of a paradigm shift in establishing steps of early detection for preventive medicine. We currently have many hospitals, clinics and labs in discussion with us to put this approach in place around the world" said Yves-Stephane Couture, Vice-president of sales of DIAGNOS.

About Garuda Health Services and Garuda Capital Limited

GCL (Garuda Capital Limited) a Hong Kong based company, and its operational division Garuda Health Services, is a private fund investing in cutting-edge technology and product ready to operate in South Asia. GCL is present in Vietnam, Philippines and now Cambodia with various products to consumers and business.

"As Occidentals, we don't always realize how fast the world is changing. Cambodia and Vietnam economies are booming and access to the latest technology without delay will be in high demand. We are very happy to bring AI in Cambodia by partnering with DIAGNOS, a cutting-edge corporation in Canada where AI is a reality for them. For GCL, the Royal Phnom Penh hospital is a good start to replicate the model in Vietnam & others countries" said Frederic Proulx, Managing Partner, Garuda Capital Limited.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's Artificial Intelligence, based on FLAIRE technology, image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and others.

