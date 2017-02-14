DIAGNOS announces contract extension with the Mexican government and an update for a two-year potential national coverage program

BROSSARD, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK), is pleased to announce a three-month contract extension to the successful pilot screening program with an organization of the Mexican government which ended December 31st, 2016. During the trial period, a total of close to 70,000 diabetic patients were screened using DIAGNOS' CARA Artificial Intelligence tool and the three-month contract extension will bring the total number of patients screened to close to 106,300 at March 31st, 2017. The contract was initially announced on June 8th, 2016. Negotiations are well underway for a two-year national coverage contract expansion with the same organization.

"Our commitment is to assist the Mexican government in significantly cutting costs associated with diabetes. This will be accomplished by reducing vision loss in its population as well as by proactively educating the patients," said Mr. André Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS.

After 2 years of deploying screening projects in over 12 countries, DIAGNOS is highly committed to add value to more health programs by providing state-of-the-art technology accessible to people around the world at very competitive cost.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, European Union (CE) and COFEPRIS for Mexico.

