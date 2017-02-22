DIAGNOS Announces a Contract in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with AlKanhoor medical Co.

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK), a leader in healthcare Artificial Intelligence services announces today the signature of a new partnership agreement with AlKanhoor Medical Co. in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA").

This contract with AlKanhoor will focus on selling services from the DIAGNOS Artificial Intelligence technology platform to the 542 hospitals in the KSA. This agreement will make the KSA the 14th country in the world to have DIAGNOS installations. As per the latest International diabetes federation statistics, the KSA ranks seventh (7th) in the world with a 17.65% prevalence of diabetes in adults. The total population of Saudi Arabia is approximately 32 million people; this includes close to 6 million diabetics to be monitored for eye related diseases.

"Diabetes in the KSA is growing at an alarming rate. The impact on the people's vision is becoming a threat to our society. AlKanhoor and DIAGNOS solution come at the right time to establish a novel approach to screening of the diabetic population. By rapidly identifying early signs of illness, the patient can be directed to the appropriate level of hospital or clinic care. The response from our marketing analysis of the hospitals and clinics with respect to the DIAGNOS application was overwhelming and we believe that by executing the first installation successfully, we will be exposed to a major opportunity in the near future of a national campaign to screen diabetic residents of the KSA." Rashid AlMugait, President of AlKanhoor Medical Co

"We are very excited to have executed this agreement with AlKanhoor Medical as our partner in Saudi Arabia. We have been working in the region for 2 years and believe that AlKanhoor is ideally suited for us. DIAGNOS successful Wellness Program (CARA) empowers the diabetic communities by enabling the physical analysis of patient's retina using our proprietary Artificial Intelligence platform. CARA allows doctors to better monitor the vison disorders which afflict most diabetic patients. This powerful tool simplifies and streamlines the process by allowing referral to specialists of only the most at risk patients. This leads to massive savings to the healthcare system." stated André Larente, DIAGNOS' President.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre- screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and others.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

