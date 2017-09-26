DIAGNOS Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares in the US

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) - DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK)(OTCQB:DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence, is pleased to announce that the Corporation's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "DGNOF", are Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible, effective September 22, 2017. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

André Larente, President of DIAGNOS, stated: "Achieving DTC eligibility will simplify trading of DIAGNOS shares on the OTCQB Venture Market and will allow U.S.-based investors and brokers to be able to fully trade our common shares on a U.S. market which will benefit DIAGNOS and all of its shareholders and is in-line with our strategy to succeed in the U.S. healthcare market for the early detection of critical health issues such as Diabetic Retinopathy and cardiovascular disease."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. DTC eligibility allows DIAGNOS shares to be more easily and economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. DTC is the largest securities depository in the world, providing clearing and settlement efficiencies for brokers, as well as various other services.

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of DIAGNOS continue to trade on the TSX Venture (Canada) stock exchange.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care ("POC"). CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and in Mexico.

