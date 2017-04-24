DIAGNOS Announces new partnership in Bangladesh with Eyes for All

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK), a leader in healthcare Artificial Intelligence services including screening, software and algorithm development, data analysis, image processing, announces today the signature of a new partnership agreement with Eyes for All (EFA), that will deploy the Diagnos solution in Bangladesh.

This contract with Eyes for All in Bangladesh will focus on using the DIAGNOS Artificial Intelligence technology platform for government sells. This new project will bring to 15 countries the number of installations worldwide. As per the latest International diabetes federation, Bangladesh has an 8.4% prevalence of diabetes in adults. The total population of Bangladesh is approximately 165 million people; this includes close to 10 million diabetics to be monitored for eye related diseases as per the research published in WHO bulletin in 2013.

Diabetes in Bangladesh is growing at an alarming rate. Nearly half of the population with diabetes, 51.2%, don't know that they have diabetes and don't receive any treatment. A greater number of the diabetes population comes from educated and affluent families with 40.7% came from the richest quintile.

Eyes For All (EFA) is a health technology consultancy company with relationships in Bangladesh across Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), healthcare research institutes and the public sector hospital network. "We are delighted to be able to partner with Diagnos in the effort to conduct DR scanning across Bangladesh. The mismatch between existing healthcare infrastructure and demand in the country means that Diagnos's proprietary technology will make a tremendous difference to the lives of many people in the country." said Mr. Zahed Chowdhury cofounder of Eyes For All.

EFA, through its local office in Dhaka, will be responsible for marketing and execution of the DR scanning. We have been in discussions with multiple parties over the last few months in Bangladesh and are excited about the prospect of rolling out CARA in the country.

"We are welcoming EFA in our new ecosystem of local business partner. Following our announcement in Saudi Arabia, this partnership in Bangladesh will permit us to screen a large number of diabetic while allowing to focus our resources on our platform. EFA will be our operator in Bangladesh. We are counting on their market presence and community ties to speed up the deployment of CARA with better cost efficiency. We strongly believe in the incremental value of an indirect model to execute our growth plan in country with large culture differential. This model dramatically increases our chance of success, it allows us to be more agile, ties us closely with local communities and brings higher returns." said Yves-Stephane Couture, Diagnos vice-president of sales.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize our Artificial Intelligence technology combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare.

About CARA-AI

CARA-AI is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre- screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and others.

