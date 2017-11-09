DIAGNOS Announces New Project with Cardiology Department of the Centre National de Medecine du Sport C.N.M.S Hospital located in Alger, Algeria, before product launch

The aim of the project is to power the novel patient-centered program to improve the triage and the management of population with cardiovascular risk condition

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) - DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK)(OTCQB:DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today a project in alliance with Dr Abdelbaki Mourad Cardiologist at Cardiology department of the Centre National de Médecine du Sport « C.N.M.S - Hospital » Alger, Algeria to monitor 1000 patients with coronary heart disease condition.

A group of 1000 patients with documented coronary heart disease will be evaluated; all patients will undergo a coronary angiography to determine their angiogram state and a CT scan will also be done for calcium score evaluation. Standardized protocols will be used for blood collection and regular marker of systemic inflammation. All these tests will be done at the recruitment site. Finally, all patients will have an evaluation of their retinal fundus using a non-mydriatic digital camera, arterio-venous ratio (AVR) will be measured and retinal architecture will be classified and scored to determine microcirculation cardiovascular risk using DIAGNOS' new application.

This Artificial Intelligence application program from DIAGNOS will be successfully implemented and executed in the future on a large scale population, allowing faster and more economical detection at the early stage of the disease "We will provide the best medical support and patient care to detect and prevent blindness and at the same time we`ll measure the cardiovascular risk using the same retina photograph. In 12 months we will monitor the development of both critical chronic diseases in 1000 patients with our non-invasive AI technology: one screening at the beginning of the program and a second screening 12 months after." said Dr. Hadi Chakor, Chief Medical Officer at Diagnos.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize our Artificial Intelligence technology combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision-making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in healthcare.

About CARA-AI

CARA-AI is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and others.

