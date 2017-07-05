DIAGNOS Announces Successful Pilot at Chaparral Medical Group in California and a 3 Year Contract with the Opening of a Second Eye Screening Clinic

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK)(OTCQB:DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence, announces today the signing of a three year agreement with Chaparral Medical Group ("Chaparral"). We are also happy to announce the opening of a second eye screening clinic in California.

''The United States is a key market for Diagnos. By working closely with Chaparral`s 23 clinics, we have developed a new business model for the US market. Chaparral is a very high value referral account with the best practice in healthcare. We are very proud to be working and having them as our customer. We've learned a lot from the one year pilot program. Now is the time to build on it and increase our market share of diabetic retinopathy screening. Having a second clinic will have a significant contribution to the number of patients under the guard of CARA in the USA" said Yves-Stéphane Couture, VP Sales of DIAGNOS.

Yearly eye exams for diabetic patients are a common requirement guideline of almost all endocrinology society and medical diabetic associations around the world. Our CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) platform at Chaparral will help to meet this high value requirement. Higher compliancy with diabetes disease management means:

Reduction in blindness, amputations and stage renal disease propensity

Increase in quality adjusted life years per patient

Significant reduction on care cost with less Emergency Room visit, less days of hospitalization and fewer claims

Better Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) scores and increase in Risk Adjustment Factor (RAF) scores for Chaparral

"We are pleased to sign a three year contract with Diagnos, said Dr Prasad, diabetes specialist, President and Medical Director of Chaparral Medical Group. With a retinal scan, we can identify cases of diabetes by having an eye exam 10 years before the complications arise. And if detected early, we can treat it and reduce the incidence of blindness." With the Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis (CARA) Platform, Diagnos is also playing a key role in our Diabetic Champion Program. With it, we can quickly screen our large community of diabetic patients for any signs of diabetic retinopathy. Chaparral is a proud award recipient of "The American Diabetes Association and National Committee for Quality Assurance" Achievement of Recognition for delivery of Quality Diabetes Care.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Medical Group is a 60 physician multi-specialty group serving in 23 clinics in the communities of Claremont, La Verne, San Dimas, Fontana, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Chino Hills and Diamond Bar in Southern California. Over 20 primary care physicians serve as the group's clinical core, and work together with their medical and surgical specialists to provide outstanding care to the patient population Southern California. They have been serving the community since 1978 and their unwavering commitment to patient care and physician work satisfaction are what have driven them to become the most trusted and relied-upon group of physicians in their area.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize our Artificial Intelligence technology combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in healthcare.

About CARA-AI

CARA-AI is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre- screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and others.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com.

