DIAGNOS Appoints New Director - Mr. Georges Hebert

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK), a leader in applying Artificial Intelligence in healthcare technical services including screening, software and algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Georges Hébert to the board of directors.

Mr. Hébert brings a wealth of experience in governance of public and private companies. He was a director at the Laurentian Bank, where he served for twenty years as a member of the Audit committee. He was also a director of Vitran Corp for seven years, where he served as a member of the Audit committee and chairman of the Compensation committee. He is currently president of Prosys-Tec Inc. and a director of Cubeler Inc., a private Fintech company.

The board of directors has approved the grant of 500,000 stock options to Mr. Hébert. Stock options vest at 33.33% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these options has been established at $0.16 CAD per share. The expiry date to which these options can be exercised has been fixed to January 10th, 2022.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please visit our website at www.diagnos.com, or visit the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.