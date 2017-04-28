DIAGNOS: Private Placement Closing Update

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence, announces an update to the April 27th, 2017 news release on the closing of the private placement with regards to the number of related parties, within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), who participated in the private placement.

One director of DIAGNOS subscribed for $30,000 and one officer of DIAGNOS subscribed for $10,000 and, as a result thereof, respectively exercise control over 0.8% and 0.4% of the common shares of the Corporation, on a diluted basis. The Corporation is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101.

The private placement is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the execution of formal documentation.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC). CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and in Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.