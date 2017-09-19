DIAGNOS Provides Timelines on Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevention Test Development and Commercialization Plans

Cardiovascular Artery Disease (CAD) prevention score development six to twelve months ahead of schedule; commercial launch in first half of 2018

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 19, 2017) - DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK)(OTCQB:DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today a development of new cardiovascular risk score, that will enable the early detection of this critical disease by its CARA platform.

The calibration of our application will be done simultaneously in 4 countries with a minimum of 1,000 in each country with the support of 22 cardiologists. This will enable us to insure the sustainability of our solution worldwide. The partners that will be collaborating with DIAGNOS are in Algeria, Canada, Mexico and United States.

"We're at the final development stage and ready to evaluate the effectiveness of our automatic grading for the new risk score test CARA Cardio. Continually, we hear from physicians and health insurers that our screening tests are very much needed to detect at early stage the cardiovascular anomalies. Our preventive cardiovascular risk score test will be used to prospectively predict and monitor the cardiovascular artery diseases. Diagnos' AI will automatically grade the retinal microcirculation state to generate this score. At regular interval, we will monitor the patients using the same test" said Dr Hadi Chakor, Diagnos Chief Medical Officer. "Our test will precede painful and stressing invasive procedure that may cause costly late complication."

While coronary angiography remains the gold standard to confirm the presence and severity of coronary atherosclerosis, issues of accessibility and cost-effectiveness of the procedure have spurred the need to investigate novel imaging modalities. Diagnos' Cardio prevention test is based on existing studies (Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study ''ARIC'' (Circulation 2016), The Rotterdam Study (Neurology. 2006), The Beaver Dam Eye Study. (Ophthalmology, 2012), multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis (Hypertension, 2008) et al…) that have demonstrated an anatomical correlation between the coronary macro-vascular supply and the micro-vascular blood supply to the retina. Theses anomalies are strongly associated with cardiovascular risk factors such: as dyslipidemia, diabetes, smoking hypertension and a positive family history of premature CAD.

We are expecting to complete this final step of test development process during the next 6 months. In using our CARA telemedicine platform, we've shorten our go to market timeline by 12 months.

"Our test will address one of the more pressing needs in cardiology and preventive medicine field to decrease the socioeconomic burden and complication cost of this pathology. This approach should complement public actions to reduce community risk factor levels and promote a healthy lifestyle. The simplicity and costly effectiveness makes this score test with very promising future to predict cardiovascular disease. The market size and cost associated with CVD & stroke yearly is $386 billions per year (Heidenreich, et al., 2012." said André Larente, CEO, Diagnos.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's Artificial Intelligence, based on FLAIRE technology, image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and others.

