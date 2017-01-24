DIAGNOS Successfully Completes a 2,000 Patient Pilot Project for the Mexican Social Security Institute

BROSSARD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ADK), a leader in applying Artificial Intelligence in healthcare technical services including screening, software and algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing is pleased to announce, further to the November 14th, 2016 news release, the successful completion of the pilot project for the Mexican Social Security Institute (Spanish: Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, "IMSS"). IMSS provides social security to over 71 million people nationwide in Mexico.

The pilot project helped demonstrate that a well-planned wellness program can have a positive impact on the diabetes epidemic. DIAGNOS' Artificial Intelligence tools (CARA) contributed at accurately identifying related diseases linked to diabetes in 98% of tests conducted. In order to prevent potential blindness caused by diabetes, the Corporation believes that governments must implement new solutions to enable doctors to be part of the identification process. Based on our analysis of the situation, it is estimated that the burden of diabetes today surpasses $ 96 million Mexican pesos per day (approx. US $ 5 million dollars).

"We continue our efforts to provide an integrated solution through IMSS' flagship diabetes programs "DiabetIMSS" and "PrevenIMSS". The successful outcome from this pilot represents an important step towards implementing soon a multi-annual national screening project and that would benefit IMSS in taking control of the high costs associated with diabetes", said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre- screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's image enhancement algorithms mak e standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, European Union (CE) and COFEPRIS for Mexico.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

Forward-looking information

This document contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

