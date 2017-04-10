Diamanti Appoints Shawn Kinnear to Lead Worldwide Sales

Seasoned Sales Veteran Appointed to Drive Customer Growth, Meeting Growing Demand for the Industry's First Bare-Metal Hyper-converged Container Platform

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Diamanti, creators of the first hyper-converged infrastructure appliance purpose-built for containerized applications, today announced the appointment of Shawn Kinnear as Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

Kinnear's technology industry career has spanned more than 20 years in senior sales leadership roles, including Micron and EMC. Most recently at Micron, Kinnear built a team focused on helping customers adopt modern containerized applications in the e-commerce, media and entertainment, and financial services industries. His customers were leaders in building scale-out, open-source environments to serve millions of users. Many were Fortune 100 early adopters of Docker containers and modern DevOps processes.

"Shawn joins Diamanti with an impressive track record of scaling infrastructure businesses offering disruptive technologies including micro-services and modern applications," said Jeff Chou, Diamanti CEO and co-founder. "After recently closing our Series B investment round and validating our product with customers, Diamanti is pleased to add a senior leader with proven enterprise sales experience to help take our company to the next level. Customer feedback for Diamanti's D10 Container Converged Infrastructure Appliance has been excellent. Shawn will be a great asset to our company as we help customers on their journey to containerized, modern applications."

"Diamanti is the superhighway to modern applications," said Kinnear. "Containers are disrupting traditional enterprise infrastructure and customers want a trusted partner to help them understand this new application architecture and to be successful in production at scale. Unlike hyperscale companies that have huge capital and people budgets to build and maintain their infrastructure, Diamanti enables small and large companies alike to obtain hyperscale results with an appliance solution purpose built for containers. I look forward to helping our customers overcome brittle, legacy application infrastructure and realize their vision for modern business in a rapidly-growing market."

Kinnear holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Brigham Young University Hawaii.

About Diamanti

Diamanti solves the most challenging networking and storage requirements that organizations face when moving containerized workloads from development into production. The Diamanti appliance plugs into existing environments and accelerates time-to-market, guarantees real-time service levels, and consolidates containers with 90% utilization. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors CRV, DFJ, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Translink Capital, and Goldman Sachs. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

