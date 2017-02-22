Diamanti Ships Industry's First Bare-Metal Hyper-converged Container Platform; Closes $18M Series B Funding

NBCUniversal and MemSQL See High Performance Guaranteed Service Levels and Infrastructure Consolidation in Container Deployments

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Diamanti, creators of the first hyper-converged infrastructure appliance purpose-built for containerized applications, today announced general availability of the Diamanti D10, enabling enterprise IT organizations to deploy Docker containers in seconds with guaranteed service levels at a fraction of the cost of traditional data center infrastructure. Diamanti's platform is the first to bring the unparalleled performance and efficiency of bare-metal containers to hyper-converged architecture while eliminating the I/O and other networking and storage challenges posed by traditional infrastructure. The company also announced the close of an $18 million Series B funding round to drive growth across product development, support, sales, and marketing.

Enterprise users across media, financial services, and web infrastructure industries have deployed Diamanti and seen performance gains of more than 40% and 6X consolidation while meeting guaranteed application service levels. Altogether, Diamanti's innovations dramatically reduce container infrastructure total cost of ownership.

"Maintaining service levels for NBCUniversal's identity application is critical to delivering a crisp user experience," said Ramana Mantravadi, SVP and CTO, NBCUniversal Digital Products and Interactive Media. "Diamanti increased our application performance without code changes and allowed us to consolidate infrastructure while automating application deployment by our development team."

"Diamanti delivers operational automation for isolating networks and storage volumes, workload prioritization with guaranteed performance, and rapid simulation of storage and networking scenarios for MemSQL test and development infrastructure," said Carl Sverre, Principal Architect at MemSQL.

"Enterprise organizations have great interest in the efficiency and economic advantages of containers, but containers can disrupt network and storage processes for IT operators with complex deployment challenges," said Jay Lyman, Principal Analyst at 451 Research. "These issues are amplified by data-intensive workloads such as databases, key-value stores, and message queues where predictable throughput and performance are essential. Diamanti is targeting operational requirements for containers with an integrated platform offering simplified container networking and persistent storage, while guaranteeing service levels for stateful applications."

Diamanti and 451 Research will host a webinar on February 28 where they will present an enterprise perspective on digital transformation, unveil the Diamanti D10, and feature NBCUniversal, MemSQL, and others sharing their experiences on the digital transformation with containers and Diamanti. Register for the webinar at http://get.diamanti.com/D10launch.

The close of its $18 million Series B funding round brings the company's total funding to more than $30 million. New investor Northgate Capital led the round, with additional investments from CRV, DFJ, Translink, and GSR Ventures.

"We believe Diamanti is the first to deliver real-time service level guarantees to networking and storage infrastructure. IT operators can now run modern Docker container workloads with predictability, which we believe is essential for in-revenue enterprise applications beyond test & dev," said Thorsten Claus, Partner at Northgate Capital. "Until now, we found that IT operators have been forced into complex and expensive 'do-it-yourself' Docker implementations since traditional network and storage technology was built for virtual machines rather than containers."

Purpose-Built for Containerized Applications

Docker container adoption has exploded in popularity with developers building modern, data-intensive applications, despite challenging operational issues. Diamanti enables enterprise developers and IT operators to overcome these challenges to achieve fast time to market, predictable results, and optimized costs for containerized applications:

Accelerate Container Time-To-Market to Seconds - the Diamanti D10 appliance ships pre-integrated with all of the container software, compute, networking and storage resources necessary to optimally deploy and operate high-performance containerized applications at production scale. Diamanti's network and storage API contributions to popular Kubernetes open-source container orchestration software automate the container deployment process across all infrastructure resources, enabling production deployment in seconds versus days and weeks of manual approaches.

Guarantee Real-Time Service Levels for Containers - the Diamanti D10 is the first to enforce end-to-end quality-of-service from the CPU through the network to storage, and the only appliance that reduces storage latencies to 100 microseconds -- 10 to 100 times faster than other shared storage approaches. No more overprovisioning. No more do it yourself configuration to achieve deterministic throughput for containers. No more hypervisors.

Consolidate Container Infrastructure With 90% Utilization - the Diamanti D10 provides a bare-metal compute environment where workloads get their guaranteed service levels, and where x86 processors, networks, and storage resources run at high utilization. Diamanti's network and storage isolation allows dynamic utilization of resources, and all workloads run multi-tenant on the same shared infrastructure. No more "noisy neighbor" container workload challenges.

"Modern enterprise container adopters are targeting data intensive applications," said Jeff Chou, Diamanti CEO and co-founder. "Enterprises are delivering large-scale digital services in private and public clouds built around Docker containers faster than ever. These data-driven applications include real-time data pipelines and analytics that can overwhelm existing infrastructure built for monolithic virtualized applications. Serving this new class of agile digital services requires an operational model that brings predictable network and storage I/O service levels to workloads including Cassandra, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across multiple environments as customers adopt varying hybrid cloud models."

