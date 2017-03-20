DiaMedica Announces Issuance of European Composition of Matter Patent and Additional Worldwide Filings for DM199

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:DMA)(OTCQB:DMCAF), today announced that the European Patent Office has issued European Patent No. 2854841, entitled "Human Tissue Kallikrein 1 Glycosylation Isoforms". This patent contains claims that cover the composition of matter of DiaMedica's product candidate, DM199, and pharmaceutical compositions comprising DM199. The patent protects key composition of matter of DM199's proprietary recombinant kallikrien protein. The patent has an expiration date of 2033, which does not include any potential patent term extension.

The expanded patent protection adds European protection to DiaMedica's intellectual property portfolio related to DM199 that includes U.S. Patent No. 9364521 which provides expanded composition of matter protection for DM199.

DiaMedica also recently filed new worldwide patent coverage, including in the U.S., Europe, China and Japan for dosing, route of administration, formulation and for numerous indications that would expire in 2037. The filings was based on recent clinical trial results and related matter.

"We are delighted to announce the issuance of the composition of matter patent in Europe for DM199, which we believe affords broad, foundational composition of matter protection for our compound," commented Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica. "We plan to continue to expand and fortify our intellectual property estate for DM199 via expanded worldwide patent coverage including in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China. We also continue to maintain proprietary manufacturing know-how and trade secrets as we advance DM199 into Phase II clinical trials starting in the upcoming months."

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "DMA" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "DMCAF". For more information, please vist www.diamedica.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn.

