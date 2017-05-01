DiaMedica Announces Recently Granted Formulation Patent in U.S. for DM199

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:DMA)(OTCQB:DMCAF), today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,616,015, entitiled "Formulation of Human Tissue Kallikrein-1 for Parenteral Delivery and Related Methods" for DM199. The patent protects the methods of parenterally administrating DM199 to patients in need where absorption into the circulation via methods such as intravenous ("IV") or subcutaneous administration improves systemic pharmacokinetics ("PK"), bioavailability, safety, and/or convenience related to IV or other forms of administration. The patent has an expiration date of 2035, which does not include any potential patent term extension.

"We are very excited to have received additional patent protection covering parenteral delivery, including subcutaneous and IV administration and related methods," said Rick Pauls, President & CEO of DiaMedica Therapeutics. "We believe these methods of delivery could more completely address the needs of patients by offering better options for acute and chronic therapy."

In a recent clinical trial, a dose of DM199 administered via IV infusion mimicked the anticipated drug profile of IV-administered urinary KLK1 (Kailikang®). This study also identified a dose of DM199 via subcutaneous injection having a superior PK profile that maintains KLK1 levels throughout day. The Company believes this profile could improve the efficacy of DM199.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases.

