MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - DiamiR, a developer of innovative minimally invasive diagnostic tests for neurodegenerative and other diseases, today announced that Samuil Umansky, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will be presenting at The 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD™ 2017) being held March 29 - April 2, 2017 in Vienna, Austria.

Session: Symposium 29 - Potential novel biomarkers in AD, PD, LBD, MCI

Title: Circulating Brain-Enriched microRNAs as biomarkers of Neurodegenerative Diseases

Date/Time: Friday, March 31, 2017, 10:45 am CET

Location: Austria Centre, Hall E1

About DiamiR

DiamiR Biosciences is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for early detection and monitoring of mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease, and other conditions. The proprietary technology is based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma and is being developed for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and pharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

Please Note: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the results, timing, costs and regulatory review of our studies and clinical trials; the results of studies of our product candidates conducted by others; our ability to obtain future funding on acceptable terms; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our product candidates; the possible impairment of, or inability to obtain, intellectual property rights; and innovation by our competitors.