Diamond CBD to Sponsor Tommy Chong's Blazer's Cup Presented in San Bernadino in Partnership with Dank City LLC

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - PotNetwork Holding, Inc. ( OTC PINK : POTN) is pleased to announce that the Company, in partnership with Dank City, LLC, a leading social and digital media platform for medical cannabis patients and businesses, was selected as the exclusive Premier Sponsor of Tommy Chong's Blazer's Cup, a large cannabis festival held in San Bernardino, CA on December 2 and 3, 2017.

Dank City has amassed an impressive 50 million reach on social media in the cannabis space and is now partnering with large cannabis festivals with the the support of the cannabis industry's leading icon, Tommy Chong. One of the world's most renowned cannabis consumers, Tommy Chong, has started to drive his 20 million social media fans and followers to join him at this year's Blazer's Cup cannabis festival in December.

"As we scale our user base towards 100 million social media followers in cannabis, we're looking to leverage the following and influence of pro-cannabis celebrities to help break Dank City into the mainstream," said Dank City social media Executive Officer Zack Fance. He continued, "Tommy Chong's extensive following can undoubtedly help take Blazer's Cup and the legalization movement to the next level as we look to expand our market share in the rapidly growing cannabis industry."

Dank City media originated as a grass roots cannabis publication in Southern California in 2010. Since then, it has quickly grown its publication to more than 200,000 subscribers worldwide. Dank City also owns the largest cannabis social media network and many digital properties including DankCity.com.

"The partnership with Tommy Chong's Blazer's Cup is the next phase for Dank City as we plan on throwing multiple cannabis festivals in 2018 and going worldwide," says Zack Fance. "Cannabis festivals like Blazer's Cup will allow us to offer stronger value propositions to our clients like Diamond CBD, a PotNetwork Holding subsidiary, and one of the fastest growing CBD companies in the industries."

About Diamond CBD Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding, Inc: PotNetwork Holding, Inc. ( OTC PINK : POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

