Diane Makoujy is promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ : PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Diane Makoujy to Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. In her current role, Diane is part of an experienced financial team responsible for all aspects of corporate accounting and related controls, policies and procedures at the Company and the Bank.

Ms. Makoujy has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, she served as Chief Financial Officer for a privately held information technology consulting firm in Clifton, New Jersey. Previously, she held equally impressive roles as Vice President, Penn Federal Savings Bank, West Orange, NJ; Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, The Bank of Hemet, Riverside, CA; Vice President & Controller, East New York Savings Bank, New York, NY; Assistant Vice President, Morgan Guaranty Trust Company, New York, NY; and as Senior Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Newark, NJ.

Ms. Makoujy has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with a concentration in Accounting from Montclair State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.