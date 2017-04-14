Dickey's Barbecue Pit 65th Year of Making the Easter Holiday More About Family

Dickey's Feasts featuring spiral cut bone-in Ham, Prime Rib and Turkey make family time easy

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) - For 65 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has offered ease with Easter meats & feasts. The nation's largest Barbecue chain started serving families 76 years ago, but added traditional Easter meats and side items as an option ten years later, when guests inquired about reserving whole meats for the holiday.

This year Dickeys will offer whole spiral-cut smoked hams, smoked Turkeys, and Cajun-fried turkeys and a new addition, whole Prime Rib, along with complete meals. Guests can order online, by phone or in-store to get their Easter ham and all the fixins'.

The full Easter feast includes Dickey's signature Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans with Bacon, Caesar Salad, 12 buttery rolls and a gallon of tea; feeding 10 - 12 people and available for $99.95. All essentials included so more time can be focused on family and less time spent in the kitchen.

"Our family started the Easter meal options to help families reduce holiday preparation stress," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "Each of our meats bring to the table slow-smoked quality, that requires hours of preparation, however ordering a complete feast ready to serve from Dickey's, helps the family host avoid hours in their own kitchen and frees up time to spend with family."

For a convenient and easy Easter meat or meal, visit www.dickeys.com or your local Dickey's Barbecue Pit.

To find the Dickey's Barbecue Pit nearest you, click here. Find Dickey's on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information on Dickey's awards, visit www.dickeys.com