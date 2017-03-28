Dickey's Barbecue Pit Announces Utah Locations Will Be Closed on Sundays

New cooperative reinforces Dickey's ties to local community

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Starting April 2, all Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations in Utah will be closed on Sundays. A cooperative of new and veteran Dickey's Owner/Operators spearheaded this initiative in response to feedback from the local community. In addition, to honor the Kids Eat Free deal traditionally offered on Sundays, Dickey's will now offer the deal on Mondays at all Utah locations.

North Salt Lake City Councilman Matt Jensen is one veteran Dickey's Owner/Operator that campaigned for this initiative. "As a local business owner and a Dickey's Owner/Operator, I believe being an active participant in the community is very important," said Jensen. "We want our customers to know how valuable their business and feedback is to us as we strive to offer them the best experience possible."

Community engagement will continue to be a priority for the new cooperative moving forward, with the goal of fostering the ideal environment for Salt Lake City and Utah families. Intentional effort is going into developing initiatives that connect Dickey's with local families and foster a positive relationship with the surrounding community, such as the Kids Eat Free Mondays deal. Planning for additional initiatives is already underway in collaboration with Dickey's Barbecue Restaurant, Inc., the corporate headquarters, and will be announced soon.

"At Dickey's, we are always looking for opportunities to connect with the local communities in which we operate," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "This is an entirely new policy for us, so it is a bold step, but we are committed to supporting our Utah Owner/Operators and loyal guests."

