Dickey's Barbecue Pit Celebrates Spring Break with Kids Eat Free Deal All Week

The Week of April 10, Kids Eat Free at All Dickey's Locations in Utah

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - All Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations in Utah will celebrate Spring Break by offering the Kids Eat Free deal April 10-15. Kids Eat Free is offered every Monday at all Utah locations, but Dickey's is extending the offer for this special week to invite families to enjoy their holiday with Texas-style barbecue. For every one adult dine-in purchase of $10 or more, parents will receive one free kid's meal for kids 12 and under.

Following the recent launch of the Closed on Sundays initiative, this announcement comes as part of a renewed focus on community engagement by a cooperative of new and veteran Dickey's Owner/Operators. The Owner/Operators are committed to being active members of the local community and leading initiatives such as these with the goal of connecting with Utah families. Dickey's investment in the Utah community will continue with further initiatives currently in the works.

"As a family-owned business, Dickey's Barbecue Pit knows the value of putting family first," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We want to help Utah families celebrate the break the best way we know how: with delicious, slow-smoked barbecue."

