Diet Doc Addresses Mama June Shannon's Struggles With Emotional Eating and its Effects on Weight Gain

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Mama June Shannon from TLC's Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has recently been in the news due to her startling weight loss. Her role on the show often featured her excessive and sometimes extreme eating habits mainly due to what she admitted to be emotional eating. Though Mama June ended up undergoing gastric bypass surgery as well as a few cosmetic procedures to foster weight loss progress, Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss urges individuals who struggle with weight loss to understand that emotional eating is a very valid and common weight loss obstacle. Emotional eating due to stress, anxiety and depressive disorders account for increased incidences on binge eating and lack of portion control. Food is a great way for may people to soothe themselves but fortunately, emotional eating habits can be tackled with solid diet planning and pharmacy-grade medications that can help to balance out one's emotions and minimize the instances of binge eating.

Diet Doc's Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN) therapy in conjunction with doctor-supervised meal planning helps with cravings, moodiness, irritability, fatigue and other stress-induced issues that contribute to emotional eating. LDN effectively breaks the cycle of eating due to stress, boredom and/or loneliness. Here's a list of benefits:

Involved in satiety

Dopamine and reward behaviors controlled

Positive effects on mood, well-being

Restores the natural state of affairs, targets master gland

Helps controls food intake

Improves memory processes

Improves cardiovascular & renal functions

Improves sleep quality

Decreases anxiety

Decreases inflammation

Improvement with depression

Improves immune system dysfunction

Boosts levels of endorphins, similar to a "runners high"

Diet Doc's patients enjoy the comprehensive changes that proper dietary planning and LDN provides. With this combined program, Diet Doc's patients are losing up to 20 pounds per month quickly and without the mood-oriented challenges that come with significant weight loss.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support.

