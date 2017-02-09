Diet Doc Advises That Buyers be Wary of hCG Diet Products That Contain Little to No hCG

CHARLESTON, WV--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - An astounding number of hCG diet supplements that come in drops or tablet form, don't contain actual hCG. Many retailers are profiting big from hCG supplements this diet season given the popularity of the pregnancy hormone hCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin), but most dieters would be shocked to realize how misleading most hCG packaging can be. hCG is purported to bring about quick weight loss in both men and women in conjunction with a strict diet. Most who purchase hCG do so online where retailers tout their product as homeopathic. This is problematic however, since the FDA still requires that all homeopathic medicines be added to the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia. hCG does not appear in this list, which invalidates all claims of homeopathic hCG on the market. The truth is, none of these products actually contain hCG.

Those who are experiencing weight loss on the hCG diet are most likely doing so because of its very strict dietary restrictions. A.T.W. Simeons' original version of the hCG diet cut the daily caloric intake down to only 500, in addition to daily doses of hCG. A dramatic drop in calories will naturally result in weight loss, but at what cost? To this day, dietary experts still agree that starvation dieting leads to muscle loss and nutritional deficiencies that can be difficult to recover from. Low-calorie dieting can have negative consequences such as fatigue, headaches, and irritability as well as increase the probability of binge eating. It is important that weight loss occurs safely and with no negative long-term consequences.

In 2009, Diet Doc -- a leading national weight loss center, determined that the hCG diet was too hazardous to recommend to individuals seeking weight loss support and has since helped hundreds of clients lose weight both rapidly and safely. Unlike dubious hCG retailers, Diet Doc offers a team of doctors and certified nutritionists who take the time to review prior health history and create diet and prescription plans based on the individual. Dr. Rao, Medical Director of Diet Doc states that, "Weight loss goals in particular can be met by the development of specific nutrition plans, dietary supplements and guidance to ensure that body composition changes are optimal for each individual." Unlimited support is offered throughout the process and prescriptions are delivered right to the client's home or office.

To find out more, new Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

