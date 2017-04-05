Diet Doc Analyzes Water Fasting's Rise in Popularity Among Detox Diets

CHARLESTON, WV--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - According to its proponents, water fasting provides quick and efficient detox for therapeutic effects. Fasting in general is based on the premise that the body functions optimally when it has periods of rest from digestion. The claims are that fasting can eliminate many medical conditions or simply alleviate symptoms by releasing toxins from the body. Those who partake in water fasting must only consume 1-2 quarts of purified or distilled water each day with no meals or additional drinks. The key, is for the body to go into a state of ketosis (commonly known to low-carb dieters). Ketosis occurs when carbs are eliminated from the diet, thus signaling to the body to burn fat for energy, rather than excess carbs.

Supporters of water fasting are well-aware of the discomfort caused by this state. Emotional issues, hunger pangs, lack of energy, irritability, dizziness, lack of sleep and fatigue are all issues that arise with most fasts, but supporters say these challenges are temporary. The fast is meant to last between 4-5 days or until the return of 'true hunger' which is basically the body crying out for nourishment. Diet Doc, a national leader in the medical weight loss industry advises that consumers proceed with caution when it comes to extreme fasting. Intermittent fasts are often adhered to by obese patients, but this normally occurs in a doctor-supervised environment. Fasting without medical supervision can be dangerous for those with certain medical conditions, and with water fasting in particular, water intoxication is a very serious threat to one's health.

Furthermore, water fasting does not take into account the real reason behind the obesity epidemic, which is emotional eating due to stress. Most likely, if a patient has the discipline to complete a water fast, they will also have the discipline to commit to healthy eating habits. For patients who struggle with emotional eating, failing to complete a very difficult water fast can further damage their self-esteem. Diet Doc tackles emotional eating habits with powerful prescription medications that regulate mood and suppress the appetite. Their customized diet plans ensure that individuals are eating a healthy number of calories each day while producing fast weight loss results.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

