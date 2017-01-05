Diet Doc Cautions Consumers Regarding Unregulated Diet Pills and Supports Doctor Supervised Use

JACKSON, MS--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Slim Elite Garcinia Cambogia and many other dietary supplements for weight loss have hit various online and retail marketplaces this year. However, many of these supplements lack pharmacy-grade status, leaving many consumers wondering if they are safe to use. Generally, diet pill misuse, addictions and overdoses are increasingly common, even when it comes to products which are marketed as "natural." Dr. Rao of Diet Doc -- a medically supervised weight loss program, cautions that many weight loss supplements that are currently on the market are either unregulated or may contain unsafe ingredients which can ultimately do more harm than good.

Instead, consumers should opt for pharmacy-grade medications with guidance provided by doctors and specialists for the safest and most effective route to weight loss. With the obesity epidemic continuing to rise, losing excess fat can help to prevent or reduce many chronic diseases associated with high body fat. Joining this epidemic is the growing demand for diet pills to reduce the appetite, increase one's metabolic rate or improve fat elimination however, it is important that such pills are used in conjunction with individualized meal plans based on an individual's specific health history to ensure that they are seeing maximum effects.

Diet Doc offers a plethora of medications prescribed by licensed physicians to target emotional eating, hunger pangs, sugar and carb cravings and low energy as well as increasing metabolic systems and fat burning. Their team has spent the past several decades conducting medical research in order to offer powerful medications and weight loss plans that work to encourage long-term weight loss effects safely. All medications are formulated by an FDA compounding pharmacy within the United States so that quality and purity are guaranteed. Prescriptions can be ordered by phone and are delivered right to one's doorstep within days. In addition, Diet Doc's team carefully monitors the progress of all patients and adjusts according to their needs to help them reach a healthy and attractive weight.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

