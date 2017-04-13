Diet Doc Clears up Consumer Misconceptions About the hCG Diet

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - In 2009, nationally-recognized medical weight loss program -- Diet Doc, determined that the hCG diet was unfit to use for weight loss purposes based on in-house clinical trials conducted by their team of medical professionals. The hCG diet's corresponding 500-calorie requirement was also a cause for concern, as reputable doctors are highly unlikely to sign off on such an extreme reduction in calories (even for obese patients). Since the finding, the medical community at large has come to the same conclusion regarding the hCG diet based on a few key points that dieters who are considering it should be aware of:

Over-the-counter (OTC) hCG Drops that are sold without a doctor's prescription has been condemned by the FDA for false advertising, which is in violation of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) policies on false advertising for weight loss products.

Most companies that claim to sell hCG products are actually selling hormone-free products, that lack traceable quantities of the human chorionic gonadotropin -- hCG hormone.

Medical experts have found that weight loss results are due to the diet's low-calorie intake, not the hormone itself.

hCG can have very dangerous side effects such as: pulmonary embolisms, depression, cardiovascular issues, muscle loss and more.

Since the hCG diet is based primarily on caloric restriction, once the diet is finished, all weight lost is likely to return.

Any individual who is interested in the hCG diet should instead consider other prescription-based options that are both safe and are proven to work. Diet Doc's comprehensive list of weight loss medications combined with personalized diet planning will ensure that you are losing weight quickly and without any hazardous health risks. Are you interested in what Diet Doc can offer you? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit Diet Doc to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation.

Diet Doc's physicians have all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

