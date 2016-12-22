Diet Doc Combines DASH Diet Principles with Rapid Weight Loss Program to Tackle Heart Disease

SALISBURY, MD--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - The popular DASH Diet (which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) helps to reduce blood pressure and "bad" LDL cholesterol, resulting from diets rich in saturated and trans fats, sodium, carbohydrates, sugars, processed foods, and chemicals. These foods are replaced with fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products rich in potassium, magnesium and calcium. Research shows that the DASH Diet can quickly reduce systolic blood pressure within weeks while also helping to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Weight reduction also plays a major part in the reduction of cardiovascular disease. Weight loss does often occur on the DASH diet due to healthier food choices, however Medical Director of Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss, Dr. Nishant Rao believes that for those who have trouble losing weight, diet plans created by certified nutritionists are the best way to lose weight rapidly and minimize all risks associated with elevated blood pressure, hypertension and metabolic syndrome. An overweight individual who loses just 25 pounds can significantly improve their triglyceride levels and lower cholesterol by several points. At Diet Doc, Dr. Rao's team of medical researchers have formulated specific diet plans for those needing to lose more than 20 pounds. Diet Doc sees each client as unique with his or her own history and current health requirements, which is why their medical weight loss experts develop personalized diet planning that result in rapid weight loss along with other benefits such as:

Improved lipid balance

Lowered fasting glucose levels

Lowered blood pressure

Improved waist to hip ratios

Lowered triglyceride levels

Regulated blood sugar levels

Elevated HDL 'good' cholesterol levels

Maintaining a healthy weight can also help to prevent diabetic conditions, inflammatory conditions and certain cancers. Diet Doc uses a hands on approach, to create long-lasting health benefits including long-term weight maintenance and the reduction of risk factors right from the start through:

Disease specific weight loss programs (diabetes, cardiovascular, hypertension)

Medical weight loss plans that uncover why weight loss may be difficult to achieve

No hunger. Diet Doc's team of doctors formulates specialty weight loss prescriptions (help suppress appetite, shrink fat cells, and tackle emotional eating)

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

