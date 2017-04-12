Diet Doc Combines Emotional Eating Prevention with The Mediterranean and Dash Diets for Better Success

CHARLESTON, WV--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - The promotion of brain health is the drive behind the new MIND Diet. MIND stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. By combining the Mediterranean and DASH diets, the goal is to lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other conditions involving mental decline. Individually, each diet is rated highly by nutritional experts including, Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss. Both diets emphasize the consumption of an array of green, leafy vegetables, fish, legumes, whole grains, olive oil and seasonal fruits, while leaving out lots of dairy, red meats, processed, sugary and fried foods.

Apart from the potential weight loss benefits these diets provide, studies conducted within the U.S. have found that individuals who eat more vegetable servings experience slower cognitive decline and better memory retention as they age. Most consumers would probably stick with the MIND diet and those that are similar if it weren't for the emotional eating habits that lead to ongoing struggles with portion control and healthy eating choices. Examining one's level of stress, hormonal changes and propensity for anxiety-related disorders are what researchers are increasingly pointing to as the key to unhealthy eating habits. This is in addition to low-income levels and the lack of nutritional education in many communities.

If consumers are struggling to stick to the MIND diet, enrolling in a medical weight loss program such as Diet Doc might be the key to long-term success. Diet Doc's programs provide unlimited support from doctors and nutritional coaches who can keep you on track. In addition to their one-on-one guidance, Diet Doc offers exclusive, pharmacy-grade medications such as Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN) to help suppress the appetite, control cravings and reduce incidences of emotional eating.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit Diet Doc to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

