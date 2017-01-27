Diet Doc Discourages 500-Calorie Starvation Diet and Promotes Safe and Effective hCG Weight Loss

ANCHORAGE, AK--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - The hCG diet is one of the most controversial diets in the world because when it was originally developed by Dr. ATW Simeons in the early 1950s, it was practically a starvation diet that limited daily consumption to 500 calories. The original hCG diet, or Simeons diet, involved losing up to one pound per day through the administration of a low calorie diet with small doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin), a hormone produced during pregnancy, that contains 244 amino acids. This led to rapid weight loss through the elimination of "abnormal" fat located in cells and around internal organs. There were, however, the negative side effects of hCG like abnormal weakness, muscle loss, and hair loss, which ultimately prompted medical professionals and the Obesity Medicine Association to declare it unsafe. These drawbacks indicated the dangers of the Simeons method, which is why the original hCG diet, despite its rapid results, is not recommended.

However, in the decades since the Simeons method was developed, researchers have attained a better understanding of hCG and the dietary measures it requires to be simultaneously safe and effective. Now, hCG can be applied in a safer, non-harmful setting. The Simeons method is unnecessary and unrecommended. Instead, high-calorie programs offering safe hCG weight loss are advised for patients considering hCG treatment.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, happens to be the only weight loss related organization in the United States that has discouraged the Simeons method since 2009. Through in-house clinical studies, Diet Doc's medical professionals deemed the original hCG diet as too dangerous. Then, after thorough research over the last several decades, Diet Doc created a flexible diet program that involves consuming no less than 800 calories (and up to 1250 calories) daily without negatively affecting the rate of rapid weight loss.

According to Diet Doc's resident medical expert Dr. Nishant Rao, extremely low calorie diets are not necessarily effective or safe in the long run as "low calorie diets tend to cause more weight loss, but there is a tradeoff. Over time, the body starts to adapt to the lower calorie intake by slowing down the amount of calories it is burning per day. A process sometimes referred to as adaptive thermogenesis also plays a role, whereas body mass is lost via caloric restriction, the metabolic slows down in response. This consequence must be considered and compensated for especially for very low calorie diets like the hCG Diet. Periods of low calorie dieting must be cycled with periods of 'metabolic recovery' where calories and especially carbs be normalized and increased to counter the adaptive response by the body. For most people the tolerance for low calorie dieting is between 4 to 12 weeks varying greatly between individuals and to some extent determined by starting body mass. Diet Doc monitors progress closely, and cycles its low calorie dieting with periods of metabolic recovery using very specific diet macros to allow for long term ongoing fat loss with minimal weight loss plateaus."

With decades of research, Diet Doc has refined hCG treatments to be safer, healthier and more effective in promoting rapid weight loss without adverse side effects. Diet Doc programs and aids have alleviated issues such as heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

