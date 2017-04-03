Diet Doc Discourages Fad Diets and Promotes 'Healthy Eating' Through Doctor-Supervised Ketogenic Diet Plan

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Many individuals follow a strict diet regimen to balance their weight and prevent weight gain in the long run. Some dieters, however, are simply searching for a quick solution to achieve the perfect 'summer body'. Fad diets seem to offer temporary solutions but can often be unhealthy as they are often starvation-based and potentially dangerous. A better option is to follow a healthy eating plan with nutrients that benefit the body without exceeding daily calorie intake goals. A healthy eating plan can be customized to an individual's dietary needs but often involves the following:

Increased amounts of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and leaner dairy products (fat-free or low-fat)

Moderate amounts of lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts

Low amounts of saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars

The Keto Diet, or the Ketogenic Diet, is one example of a healthy diet that promotes weight loss by modifying the body's utilization of the energy from food. It involves high levels of fat, moderate amounts of protein, and low amounts of carbohydrates. Generally, the human body burns carbohydrates before fats for energy; the ketogenic diet removes carbohydrates from the diet for bit so the body is forced to burn stored fat.

If not managed properly, the Keto Diet, like any other diet, can be unhealthy or even dangerous. Although ketone bodies are a sign of weight loss with the Keto Diet, they can also be a warning sign of serious issues like diabetes. Therefore, it is important for a medical professional to supervise any major dieting endeavor. At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, the unique dietary needs of each individual are considered in order to maximize efficient, safe, and long-term weight loss.

All Diet Doc patients receive custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

For patients who struggle with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers solutions like Metwell, which helps balance metabolism and reduce appetite without harmful side effects. Medical weight loss solutions like these, especially in combination with popular diets like the Ketogenic Diet, have been shown to be effective when doctor-supervised and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Diet Doc Weight Loss Center's resident medical expert, Dr. Rao.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc Weight Loss, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo