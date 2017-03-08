Diet Doc Discourages Original hCG Diet And Educates Patients On The Safety of hCG As A Weight Loss Aid

PHOENIX, AZ --(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - No matter how popular a diet may be, following it without adequate research and doctor supervision is risky. The original hCG diet, for instance, has been extremely popular over the years but is linked to many health issues. Initially developed by Dr. ATW Simeons in the early 1950s, the original hCG diet was limited daily consumption to 500 calories, making it practically starvation-based. It also involved losing up to an entire pound per day with a drastically low calorie diet and small doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin), a hormone produced during pregnancy, that contains 244 amino acids. Although this method led to rapid weight loss, supposedly by eliminating "abnormal" fat from cells and internal organs, it resulted in many negative effects like abnormal weakness, muscle loss, and hair loss. Gradually, it was declared unsafe by medical professionals and nutritionists alike.

After decades of research, the Simeons method of hCG dieting has been discredited and discouraged by the Obesity Medicine Association due to its extreme low-calorie requirements and harmful side effects. Researchers have, however, also gained a better understanding of the hCG hormone itself and new ways to apply hCG in safer settings have been developed. Higher-calorie programs and consistent doctor supervision are now encouraged for anyone considering hCG treatment.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, has a history of discouraging the Simeons method and educating patients about an alternative that involves consuming between 800 to 1250 calories every day without significantly reducing the rate of weight loss.

The hCG drops available online are neither FDA-regulated nor prescription-strength and individuals considering hCG should consider less harmful approaches. For instance, Diet Doc offers personalized diet planning and various prescription medications in the form of injections and sublingual tablets. Diet Doc also offers unlimited clinical support, direct doctor supervision, and easy-to-follow diet plans that are customized to each patient's specific health and nutritional needs.

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of promoting rapid weight loss and thereby alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension. And with a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients report losing rapid weight monthly and keeping it off long-term.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

