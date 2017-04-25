Diet Doc Encourages Healthy Weight Loss Over Calorie-Cutting Programs Like The Dangerous Simeons hCG Diet

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Millions of Americans are in search of the perfect weight loss solution, but finding and maintaining an effective diet can be extremely challenging. For typical adults, losing 1 to 2 pounds of weight loss per week means having to reduce calorie intake per day by 500 to 1000 calories. With a balanced diet and consistent physical activity, however, dieters can lose weight effectively and become healthier over time. Medical weight loss solutions, available in many forms, can assist dieters with persistent weight loss struggles.

Introduced by Dr. Simeons in the early 1950s, the original hCG diet limited daily calorie consumption to just 500 calories while prescribing small doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin). It was practically starvation-based and caused various negative effects like extreme weakness, hair loss, and muscle loss. For that reason, it was ultimately marked "unsafe" by medical experts, nutritionists, and leading weight loss centers like Diet Doc.

hCG has a relatively short history of being used as a weight loss solution, but has received a lot of attention. hCG is a hormone produced during pregnancy that contains 244 amino acids and has been linked to rapid weight loss by supposedly cutting down "abnormal" fat from cells and around internal organs. Now, as various researchers have learned more about the hCG hormone, safer hCG treatment programs with higher calorie requirements are available. Typically, these programs involve going through hCG treatment while intaking between 800 to 1250 calories on a daily basis. As a result, dieters can lose weight consistently while minimizing the negative side effects associated with the original Simeons method of hCG dieting.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, has continuously discouraged the Simeons method of hCG dieting and suggests high-calorie programs that involve safer weight loss. Doctor-supervision and diet customization based on nutritional needs are also highly recommended.

Regardless of their weight loss history or individual struggles, Diet Doc helps patients develop an individualized diet based on their nutritional needs or even their genetics. All Diet Doc programs provide a doctor-supervised, customized diet plan. Instead of encouraging patients to adopt harmful dietary practices with no prior medical knowledge, Diet Doc consults with patients to provide a detailed weight loss plan based on their nutritional needs and medical history.

Losing weight with Diet Doc is safe, simple and affordable. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the package. Over 90% of Diet Doc patients report an average weight loss of 20 or more pounds every month and long-term weight loss maintenance is made possible through continuous counseling.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

