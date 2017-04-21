Diet Doc Examines Troubling Trend of Illness-Based 'Flu Diet,' 'Cancer-Diet' and Others

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Given how difficult the average weight loss journey can be, it's no wonder that many people go to extreme measures to lose weight fast. Normally such trends manifest themselves in fad dieting, very low-calorie consumption, meal replacements, juicing, fasting, etc. All these 'diets' have their own set of rules and you'd assume that if they actually worked, the industry wouldn't be producing so many versions of them over time. In fact, most of them trigger temporary, unsustainable weight loss, along with a multitude of additional side-effects such as hunger, binge eating, mood swings, heart palpitations, low-energy, nutritional deficiencies and a host of others.

However, as damaging as fad dieting can be, there's been a disturbing recent trend of celebrities and/or journalists who are promoting illness as a way to lose weight quickly. Just last week, a popular magazine faced criticism when it seemed to promote cancer as a diet plan due to the weight loss experienced while on chemotherapy. This week, a major celebrity tweeted that her six-pound weight loss under the "flu diet" was amazing. Joke or not, very few pop culture experts understand what is involved in making healthy dieting and lifestyle choices.

Diet Doc strongly recommends that any new dieting regimen be supervised by a licensed doctor or certified nutritionist who can take into account all dietary needs and specifications. This is particularly critical for those who suffer from obesity, heart disease, diabetes or any other medical condition as not to create unnecessary complications. Diet Doc is troubled by the fact that an increasing number of consumers are getting their weight loss advice from celebrities and trendy magazines rather than consulting with experienced weight loss professionals. While consumers are certainly intelligent enough not to take much of the advice seriously, it still points to an overwhelming cultural desire to discover quick ways to lose weight, rather than make investments in one's health. Diet Doc's offers customized weight loss strategies based on your unique needs rather than an unsafe, ineffective cookie-cutter template.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

