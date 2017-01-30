Diet Doc Helps Patients Fight Obesity and Lose Weight Fast With Alternative hCG Weight Loss Solution

MITCHELL, SD--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - In the United States, over one-third of adults and 17% of youth between the ages of 2 and 19 are considered obese. The prevalence of obesity has increased health complications like type 2 diabetes and heart disease nationwide. While there is no shortage of weight loss aids and diets available in the market, many individuals encounter issues like inconsistent weight loss. According to Dr. Nishant Rao, resident medical expert at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, many dieters struggle with weight loss plateaus. Weight loss plateaus limit the progress a dieter can make in their weight loss goals and are caused by a process called adaptive thermogenesis. Weight loss plateaus, in general, increase the chances of weight regain for lean as well as obese individuals.

It is encouraging, however, that even moderate weight loss (10% or less) makes a significant different in the health and general well-being of obese and overweight individuals. Diet Doc experts have a good understanding of weight loss plateaus and have developed techniques to manage it through metabolic recovery, which helps dieters continuously lose weight over a long period of time. In extreme cases, specific diets like the hCG diet are recommended. The hCG diet offered at Diet Doc is completely different from the original hCG diet, or the Simeons method, which recommended consuming up to 500 calories per day. Diet Doc has openly discouraged the Simeons method and has devoted several decades of research into developing a hCG-based diet program that involves consuming 800-1250 calories while attaining consistent weight loss results.

Instead of forcing harmful practices like the starvation based Simeons diet, Diet Doc helps patients develop a personalized diet plan that fits their health, body type, and weight loss needs. A Diet Doc weight loss program is doctor-supervised and custom-created. A medical professional develops a detailed weight loss plan based on the patient's needs and medical history, ensuring safety and consistent weight loss. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the comprehensive package.

With Diet Doc, patients have gained the following benefits within the first month:

Rapid weight loss

An understanding of why previous weight loss attempts have failed

Customized diet plans that curb hunger

Avoidance of the starvation approach to dieting and focusing instead on specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Unlike many hCG drops available online, which are neither FDA-regulated nor prescription-strength, Diet Doc offers personalized diet planning and various prescription medications in the form of injections and sublingual tablets. Patients also receive easy-to-follow ketogenic diet plans that are customized to their specific health and nutritional needs.

Diet Doc's 800- to 1250-calorie diet is far safer, healthier and more effective in promoting rapid weight loss without adverse side effects. Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. And with a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

