Diet Doc Helps Patients Lose Weight Fast Without Harmful Diets Like The Original hCG Diet

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Finding a reliable and healthy diet is a challenge, even though more than two-thirds of Americans suffer from excess weight gain or obesity. Many individuals battle excessive hunger between meals; insatiable cravings for unhealthy food; inability to control eating behavior or speed; and eating continuously throughout the day without any planned mealtimes. Physical inactivity and stressful lifestyles fueled by emotional eating make matters much worse.

Fad diets like the original hCG diet seem to offer a solution to these issues, making it more difficult than ever to identify an ideal diet plan. The original hCG diet, often referred to as the Simeons Diet, recommends taking low doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) and limiting daily consumption to just 500 calories. Unfortunately, this extreme starvation-based weight loss method leads to issues like hair loss and muscle weakness. The original hCG diet was largely unsuccessful because of its primary focus on calorie restriction and uninhibited administration of hCG without adequate understanding of health consequences.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, has consistently discouraged the original Simeons method of hCG dieting and educated patients about alternatives that involve consuming between 800 to 1250 calories everyday without significantly reducing the rate of weight loss. For patients seriously considering the hCG diet, high-calorie programs that involve safer weight loss are recommended, alongside doctor-supervision and diet customization based on nutritional needs.

Regardless of their weight loss history or individual struggles, Diet Doc helps patients develop an individualized diet based on their nutritional needs or even their genetics. All Diet Doc programs, provide a doctor-supervised, customized diet plan. Instead of encouraging patients to adopt harmful dietary practices with no prior medical knowledge, Diet Doc consults with patients to provide a detailed weight loss plan based on their nutritional needs and medical history.

Losing weight with Diet Doc is safe, simple and affordable. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the package. Over 90% of Diet Doc patients report an average weight loss of 20 or more pounds every month and long-term weight loss maintenance is made possible through continuous counseling.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

