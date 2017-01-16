Diet Doc Medical Director Warns Against the Faulty Science of the 'Negative Calorie Diet'

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Recent fad diet plan, the Negative Calorie Diet, purports that some foods require more energy to chew and digest and that energy expenditure can burn more calories than the foods actually contain. Celery is probably the best example of a "negative calorie food" due to its solid makeup of fiber and water. The idea is that chewing and digesting celery will somehow burn more calories than the celery initially provided. However, experts agree that the negative calorie notion is not backed up by the science and that calories burned by digesting and chewing are miniscule at best.

Dr. Nishant Rao of Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss agrees with the experts and explains that, "The physiology of burning food is very low in comparison to total energy requirements. Foods that make up the 'negative calorie list' are essentially high fiber and water with little carbohydrates, protein or fat." These three make up the only macronutrients available in the diet. There is also no research which indicates that these foods actually have a negative calorie effect. Dr. Rao continues, "What happens, is that by eating primarily from a list of foods which are high in fiber and water, calories intake tends to be very low and weight loss occurs as a result," and warns that, "without adequate protein and carbohydrates muscle (a major fat burning component) will also be lost." Diet Doc recommends that a diet should provide enough protein to prevent the loss of muscle or fat will likely return as the result of a sluggish metabolism. Medical experts at Diet Doc will calculate protein, fat and carbohydrate needs for each patient based on height, weight, age, and activity level to ensure that all individuals can achieve quick weight loss using scientifically sound measures.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

